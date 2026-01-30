Chiefs and Andy Reid could bring back key Super Bowl champion to help Patrick Mahomes in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs continue rebuilding their coaching staff in an effort to shake things up for the 2026 season. After the departure of several assistants, Andy Reid is not wasting any time trying to pull off big splashes.

The running game was one of the team’s weaknesses in 2025, and according to a report from Adam Schefter, Reid already has a name in mind to try to fix that problem. “Chiefs requested to interview Raiders RB coach Deland McCullough for their running back position. McCullough was with the Chiefs from 2018-20.”

It is important to remember that Eric Bieniemy is the new offensive coordinator of the Chiefs after spending one year working as the running backs coach with the Chicago Bears. Because of that, it seems very clear that one of the priorities in Kansas City is precisely to boost that group to help Patrick Mahomes. McCullough already worked as the running backs coach with the Chiefs between 2018 and 2020, winning a Super Bowl.

Chiefs lose many coaches for 2026 season

The Chiefs have lost several coaches ahead of the 2026 season. The most important of them is Matt Nagy, who left his role as offensive coordinator in search of another opportunity as a head coach in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs also let go of wide receivers coach Connor Embree and running backs coach Todd Pinkston. Other names who are out include Louie Addazio (defensive quality control) and Alex Whittingham, who worked with the defensive line.

In the immediate future, the Chiefs face these changes to their staff and two major questions on their roster: Patrick Mahomes, who is recovering from his knee injury, and Travis Kelce, who could retire.

