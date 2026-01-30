Andy Reid’s former Chiefs coach joins Titans for 2026 season

The Tennessee Titans continue to put together a very interesting staff ahead of the 2026 season. Robert Saleh is the team’s new head coach, Brian Daboll has signed on as offensive coordinator, and according to a report from Jordan Schultz, Greg Lewis will be the wide receivers coach. A key factor for Lewis was that general manager Mike Borgonzi knows him very well, as they worked together with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Sources: The Titans have now hired Ravens WRs coach Greg Lewis as their new WRs coach. A big hire for Robert Saleh and Mike Borgonzi, who reunites with Lewis, one of the most respected in the business, after spending six seasons together in Kansas City (2017-2022).”

Lewis was the wide receivers coach with the Chiefs from 2017 to 2020 and served as running backs coach from 2021 to 2022. During that stretch, he won the Super Bowl twice, helping an impressive offense led by Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs lose coach in 2026 but Titans don’t give him HC job

What is interesting about the connection between the Titans and the Chiefs is that Matt Nagy appeared to be Mike Borgonzi’s favorite to become the team’s new head coach. However, in the end he chose to sign Robert Saleh, the defensive coordinator of the 49ers.

This situation led Andy Reid to let Nagy’s contract expire and find his replacement in Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator in Kansas City. Now, with all vacancies practically filled, it appears that Matt Nagy will not be a head coach in 2026.

Matt Nagy wanted a new opportunity after his stint with the Chicago Bears as head coach from 2018 to 2021. Borgonzi seemed like the ideal ally, but in a shocking turn of events, that door has closed.

