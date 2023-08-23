The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a contract standoff with defensive lineman Chris Jones, as both parties appear to be far from reaching an agreement on financial terms. Jones hasn’t shown up to training camp yet, which has prompted concern from Patrick Mahomes.

Jones’ aspiration seems to be securing an annual salary of near $30 million, a benchmark that would place him as the second highest-paid defensive tackle, just below Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chiefs believe their offer is generous, positioning Jones among the best-compensated players. However, Jones is reportedly seeking a higher pay than the $19.5M he would make in 2023, following a career-best figure of 15.5 sacks.

Patrick Mahomes is Surprised by the Length of Chris Jones’ Holdout

With each passing day, the likelihood of Jones suiting up for the Chiefs against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 diminishes. Jones himself took to Twitter to express his willingness to even sit out until Week 8, which is the deadline to add an accrued season to become a free agent next year.

The most important opinion in the organization right now has to be Patrick Mahomes’, and the quarterback didn’t shy away from the topic. Despite he opted not to pick sides, it was revealing that he is surprised about Jones’ holdout continuing until this point in the preseason.

“I know how much Chris loves the Chiefs. I just try to stay out of it and tell Chris I love him. We know he’s preparing himself. I don’t think anyone expected him to be out this long. He’s a vital part of this organization,” Mahomes said as was reported by Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

Who is the highest paid defensive tackle?

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams holds the title of highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL, with a $31.666M salary in annual average value, per OverTheCap.