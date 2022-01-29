Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will clash off at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs. Check out how to watch this NFL Conference Championship game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will face in a one-on-one contest at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this NFL Conference Championship match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their 31st overall meeting. Interestingly, the Cincinnati Bengals have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 16 games so far, while the Kansas City Chiefs have celebrated a victory 14 times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on January 2, 2022, and it ended in a 34-31 win for Bengals at home in Cincinnati in Week 17 of the 2021/22 NFL regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time to determine the AFC champion and the first Super Bowl LVI participant.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Storylines

Kansas City Chiefs have had to Pittsburg Steelers 42-21 in the Wild Card Playoffs and Buffalo Bills 42-36 in the Divisional Playoffs to get to the 2021/22 AFC Championship Game. The Missouri-based side have won a total of two American Football Conference titles so far.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals have set up a meeting with the Chiefs after overcoming Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 and Tennessee Titans 19-16 in this season’s NFL Playoffs. Just like their opponents, the Ohio outfit have the exact same record of two American Football Conference titles in their history.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 13, 1968, when the game ended in a 13-3 win for the Kansas City Chiefs. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to lift the 2021-2022 AFC Championship Trophy.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals in the U.S.

The 2021-22 NFL AFC Championship game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, to be played on Sunday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options are CBS.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

The Chiefs are a 1.28 favorite in this match, while the Bengals are paying out 3.75. A smart bet would be to wager heavily on a Chiefs victory since the Bengals' odds of pulling off a win against the Chiefs are limited. Especially with all of the Chiefs' big-game experience.

Tyreek Hill to score anytime plus a Chiefs spread and Chiefs over 24.5 at 3.30 or J. Burrow 250+ passing yards with J. Chase 95+ receiving yards and Chase scoring anytime at 3.80 are examples of promotional parlays that mix individual numbers and game situations.

With our fantastic BetMGM NFL PROMO, you may get all of these possibilities and more if you join BetMGM in New York or anywhere else where online betting is permitted.

BetMGM Handicap Chiefs -7.5 Total o/u 54.5

* Odds via BetMGM