Chuba Hubbard hypes up teammate after performance against Falcons

The Carolina Panthers are back on track after a hard-fought 30-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Dave Canales’ team sits at 6-5 ahead of Week 12, with renewed expectations for the remainder of the season.

Bryce Young put up a show against the Falcons, finishing 31 of 45 for 448 yards and three touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was his best partner, as they connected on eight passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The running game wasn’t as effective as before, only racking up 47 yards. However, running back Chuba Hubbard celebrated one of his teammates finding the end zone and his pace again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chuba Hubbard hypes up Xavier Legette after touchdown

Xavier Legette scored for the Panthers in the first series of the second half. Young threw a 36-yard pass to cut the Falcons’ lead to 21-16. Legette, who was on the receiving end of criticism, received strong support from Hubbard.

Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers

Advertisement

“The celebration was amazing, but the biggest thing that I look at from that moment is just the progression and work that he’s put in,” Hubbard said. “He’s a great player. He’s been resilient. He’s had to deal with adversity. To see him get all the (negative) media attention and all this other stuff kind of coming at his ear here and there — fans saying this and that. And just continuing to work hard, put his head down and just do what he does. And then for it to show up the way it does, it’s good to see.”

Advertisement

The Panthers have pulled off big wins this season, but they need to find consistency. That starts with Young, who often swaps terrific performances with quiet games. The San Francisco 49ers will be a good test to see where they stand in Week 12.