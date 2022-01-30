The Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Kansas City Chiefs and will be one of the teams that will play Super Bowl LVI against the winner of the San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams. Here, you can find out the funniest memes and reactions.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the first of two teams to qualify for Super Bowl LVI (the other will come from the San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams game), after beating Patrick Mahomes II's Kansas City Chiefs. Here you can find the best and funniest reactions of the fans to the elimination of the Chiefs.

The AFC Conference has a new champion. After a very balanced game, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs. They started losing in the first half, but managed to recover by making a great second half in which they scored 14 points against only 3 for the Chiefs.

During the first two quarters, Kansas City had managed to prevail, gaining an 11-point difference over the Cincinnati Bengals (21-10). However, that fateful third quarter came in which the Bengals went 11-0 to match the actions. The last quarter ended 3-3 and they had to go to Overtime in which Cincinnati took the opportunity to score the 3 points that gave them the victory.

Cincinnati Bengals eliminated Kansas City Chiefs: Funniest memes and reactions

Fans showed no mercy to the Chiefs and took to social media to mock their elimination. Here are some of the funniest memes: