CJ Gardner-Johnson takes unapologetic stance on his reputation as he joins Josh Allen’s Bills

The NFL is a mean business. Players are traded, cut, and go from team to team. When that happens players build a reputation, and cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson doesn’t have the best of them. He just signed with the Buffalo Bills, where Josh Allen controls the offense. Now, he is in charge of elevating the secondary.

During his introductory press conference, he addressed the narrative that says he is not an ideal teammate. CJ Gardner-Johnson was rather unapologetic. “For me, I look at, like, every place I’ve been with, I won… What was the news flashes when we were winning, going 14-3? When we were on the top of the mountain… When I was catching six [interceptions], but where was those like — but why now? So I just take it with a grain of salt . . . it is what it is.”

He has a point, actually. Gardner-Johnson has played for Super Bowl contenders throughout his whole career. In fact, he is a Super Bowl champion after all, when he played with the Eagles. Now, he is joining another contender, but only now is he getting these questions.

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The Bills need to keep their strength on their secondary

The Bills had the best passing defense in the NFL last season. However, they still wanted to strengthen the unit. Hence, they bring a top-tier, champion-caliber safety in Gardner-Johnson. Also, they signed safety Geno Stone. They also sent Taron Johnson to the Raiders and released cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Taylor Rapp.

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Last year, the Bills only allowed 156.9 passing yards. Getting the best of this free agency will only help them maintain this level of play. After all, Josh Allen can play superhero at quarterback, but if his defense allow him to not be in shootouts on a weekly basis, that’s the best.

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see also DJ Moore’s arrival to Bills forced team to release Josh Allen’s teammate

Will the Bills defense overcome the McDermott departure?

This offseason, the Bills decided to part ways with long-tenured head coach Sean McDermott, in favor of offensive-minded Joe Brady. However, Sean McDermott was the defensive mind behind that. Yes, he had flaws (their rushing defense was not good by any means), but he was the one in charge.

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Now, new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was previously the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator of the Denver Broncos. Which means, he has expertise on that unit. However, his challenge will be transforming the run defense into a good one.