Josh Allen is good to go following surgery on his foot

Two months ago, Josh Allen underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in one of his feet. That setback is now firmly in the rearview, and Joe Brady knows he’ll have the Buffalo Bills’ superstar available as preparations ramp up for the new NFL season.

“He’s good to go,” the head coach told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “The thing about Josh Allen, he got surgery after the season, but he’s playing as if you think there’s nothing wrong with him. The guy could barely walk, and then he’s playing games and it’s not impacting [his play].

“He’s built different. And let’s hope it continues that way, but he’ll be good to go in the offseason. I talk with him regularly. He’s just excited to get going with guys like DJ Moore, kind of figure out what it’s going to look like, just this new kind of era.”

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Once again an MVP candidate, Josh Allen still has unfinished business in his career. With Sean McDermott no longer at the helm, the question looms: can the star quarterback finally lead the Bills to the long-awaited Super Bowl?

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

What injury was Allen dealing with?

Josh Allen recently underwent surgery to repair a fifth metatarsal avulsion fracture in his right foot. Although he sustained the broken bone during Week 16 of the 2025 season, he played through the pain until the Bills were eliminated in the playoffs.

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A new era begins in Orchard Park

The Buffalo Bills have promoted Joe Brady to head coach, signing him to a five-year contract to replace Sean McDermott. After serving as the team’s offensive coordinator since 2023, Brady now faces the challenge of transition from play-caller to the team’s main strategist.

Joe Brady of the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills 2026 opponents

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