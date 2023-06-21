Clark Haggans was a beloved player for the Pittsburgh Steelers. During their amazing 2005 season, when they won Super Bowl XL as a No.6 seed in the playoffs with young Ben Roethlisberger, the linebacker was one of the most reliable names for head coach Bill Cowher.

The defender was recruited by Pittsburgh in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft and stayed seven years with the team. After his tenure with the Steelers, Haggans went to the Arizona Cardinals (2008-2011) and then finished his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

During his college career, Clark Haggans was extraordinary as a defensive end at the Colorado State University playing alongside Joey Porter. He currently holds the all-time sack record in the program. That took him to the NFL.

Clark Haggans passed away: What happened to the Steelers player?

Colin Dunlap was the first to report Clark Haggans passed away. He was 46-years old and, at the moment, the cause of death hasn’t been revealed by his family.

In the 2005 season, Haggans wasn’t a star in a defense led by legendary names such as Troy Polamalu, James Farrior, Casey Hampton, Brett Keisel, Aaron Smith, Joey Porter or James Harrison. However, the linebacker was crucial in one of the most extraordinary runs in playoff history.

They were almost eliminated with a 7-5 record, but managed to win the final four games on their schedule. Then, in the playoffs, the improbable happened. Ben Roethlisberger and a tremendous defense got victories on the road against the Bengals, Colts and Broncos.

So, in the final game of Jerome Bettis, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL. Clark Haggans was one of the best players on defense with one sack and five tackles at Ford Field.