Rich Paul finally spoke about all recent poor performances of Bronny James and a very uncertain future for the rookie in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny James keeps struggling with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Summer League. In his last appearance, the rookie delivered poor numbers against the Boston Celtics: 2 points, 3 rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes.

The worrying thing for Bronny after four games is the average of all his performances which raises many questions about his future: 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 22.6% in field goal percentage and 0-15 in three-point attempts.

As expected, this has fueled the debate about Bronny playing in the NBA with his father LeBron James. Considering the stats, many experts believe he wasn’t a second-round pick and, due to the King’s influence, got a big four-year, $7.9 million contract.

Is Bronny James ready to play in the NBA with Lakers?

Rich Paul, agent of LeBron James and Bronny James, spoke about the situation of the rookie during an interview in The Pat McAfee Show. In a very surprising statement, he believes Bronny will be a success in the NBA.

“All these guys are in development. Bronny is no different. He doesn’t get excluded from having to develop. He wants to make shots and he will make shots. It’s just about building great habits. I think the opportunity for Bronny to play at the league level will be on the defensive end. That’s where he’s most developed today. The offensive stuff will come. Bronny has a great IQ. He has a great feel for the game.”

According to Paul, Bronny’s greatest asset is on defense and that’s why, with the proper development, he should have a tremendous impact in the future for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“That’s something that he is really good at now. The other components of the game, he has to get better at and he will. Bronny is a passionate player. He is playing the game of basketball because it’s his passion. I don’t look at Summer League as the be-all and end-all. I think you come out of Summer League understanding where am I kind of shining at and where do they see me having an opportunity.”