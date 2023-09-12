The New York Jets have suffered a significant setback as Aaron Rodgers, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon sustained during their defeat against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

This unfortunate injury that occurred after just a few plays in the game left a title contender without their quarterback, so speculations started to float around as to who could Rodgers’ replacements.

Amid all the rumors circulating about potential veterans signings, a shocking name was mentioned. As reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Colin Kaepernick’s agent has already contacted the Jets showing his desire of returning to the league.

When Was the Last Time Colin Kaepernick Played in the NFL?

Despite having some great performances in the past such as leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2012 season, he is best known for his protest against police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick has previously played all six years of his NFL career with the 49ers, the team that drafted him in 2011 with the 36th pick. However, he hasn’t played professional football since the 2016 season.

In his final season, Kaepernick recorded 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes, and four interceptions, with a completion percentage of 59.2%, having played in 12 games. He has stayed in shape based on social media videos, but he has remained unsigned thus far.

How Old Is Colin Kaepernick?

Colin Kaepernick is 35 years old.