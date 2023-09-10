The New York Jets brought Aaron Rodgers with the promise of giving him all the tools to make another Super Bowl run. It’s going to be a massive challenge trying to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets’ front office accepted almost every request from Rodgers before and after he signed with the team. The list of names speaks for itself: Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard or Billy Turner.

However, in a shocking story, the Jets thought about another star quarterback before going after Aaron Rodgers. The NFL might have been totally different if that decision became a reality.

The Jets asked for Matthew Stafford before Aaron Rodgers

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets were close of signing Matthew Stafford before they pull the trade for Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

The reason was the uncertainty around Rodgers when the former MVP went to a darkness retreat in Oregon and thought about retirement from the NFL. On that moment, the Jets called the Rams.

However, the information points out Los Angeles never thought about letting go Matthew Stafford. In the end, Rodgers decided to sign with the Jets and head coach Sean McVay stayed to work with his Super Bowl winning quarterback.