Colts refuse to bench Daniel Jones amid Jonathan Taylor trade rumors and team fire sale

Daniel Jones hasn't played well and the Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of a fire sale, including rumors of a Jonathan Taylor exit, but the team is making a choice regarding its quarterback.

The Indianapolis Colts have no immediate plans to remove quarterback Daniel Jones from the starting lineup. Head coach Shane Steichen echoed that stance earlier this week, offering the signal-caller a public vote of confidence as the team navigates a possible Jonathan Taylor exit.

Prominent NFL insider Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported that the team leadership has not discussed benching Jones. However, the organization appears to be heading toward an inevitable transition. Furthermore, Pelissero highlighted that Jones holds a significant $10.51 million injury guarantee in his contract for the 2027 campaign.

Meanwhile, interim general manager Ed Dodds continues to survey trade options for marquee assets before Tuesday’s trade deadline. With the Broncos entering the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes, Indianapolis clearly prioritizes a long-term roster reset.

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Daniel Jones’ stats in 2026

The 2026 stats highlight Jones’ persistent struggles during the 2026 NFL season. Through seven starts, Jones has completed 143 of 240 passes for 1,398 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His poor 5.8 yards per attempt and 69.4 passer rating rank near the bottom of all starting NFL quarterbacks.

The Colts haven’t discussed benching QB Daniel Jones, who is still working back from a torn Achilles and has been playing with depleted weapons. But a $10.51 million 2027 injury guarantee could become a factor if and when Indy is out of playoff contention.



More in The Sweep:… pic.twitter.com/valvXxfuxO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2026

On the ground, defenses have largely neutralized Jones’ mobility, which was already hampered by his recent injuries. He has logged just 68 rushing yards and one touchdown across 21 carries, averaging 3.2 yards per attempt. Opponents have also sacked him 19 times.

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Why should the Colts keep Jones as the starting QB?

Steichen wants to maintain a baseline of professional stability while the front office reshapes the locker room. Jones understands the playbook inside and out and processes coverage looks better than untested developmental backups.

Furthermore, the trade chatter around Jonathan Taylor goes bigger and bigger. Indianapolis needs an experienced signal-caller to run the system cleanly. Jones provides short-term competitiveness until the franchise formally embraces a full rebuild.

Key takeaways

Shane Steichen gave Daniel Jones a public vote of confidence as Indianapolis’ starting quarterback.

as Indianapolis’ starting quarterback. Daniel Jones holds a $10.51 million injury guarantee in his contract for 2027.

in his contract for 2027. Daniel Jones threw for 1,398 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions through seven starts.