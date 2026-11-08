NY Giants must improve their offer, as Colts will reportedly likely keep Jonathan Taylor otherwise

The New York Giants are among the teams that have shown the strongest interest in Jonathan Taylor, although the Indianapolis Colts are reportedly in no rush to part ways with their star running back.

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and Jonathan Taylor‘s name continues to surface among teams looking to strengthen their backfields. The New York Giants have made an offer, but according to a recent report by Jordan Raanan on X, it would need to be improved for the Indianapolis Colts to consider parting ways with their star running back.

“The belief around the NFL is that the #Colts will likely end up keeping RB Jonathan Taylor unless they receive an offer too good to turn down. The #Giants were the only team to offer a 2nd-round pick plus additional compensation to this point,” the insider revealed.

Evidently, the offer made by the Big Blue does not meet the needs of the Horseshoe. As a result, unless the Giants put together a package that truly makes it worth parting ways with Taylor, the Colts appear comfortable keeping their RB around for a while longer.

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Raanan also added: “With multiple years left on Taylor’s contract, Indianapolis doesn’t have to rush a deal and can revisit trade talks in the offseason when more buyers could emerge.”

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts.

The numbers behind the Colts’ asking price

Since entering the NFL in 2020, Jonathan Taylor has established himself as a dominant bell-cow running back, racking up 8,208 rushing yards, 4.8 yards per carry, and 84 total touchdowns (77 rushing, 7 receiving) across 92 games.

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What makes him one of the absolute best backs in the league—and why Indy is demanding a massive return—is his rare combination of home-run, 4.3 speed, elite contact balance, and heavy-workload durability. He’s not just a product of a scheme; he single-handedly sets the floor and identity for an entire offense, forcing defenses to stack the box every single snap.

That elite, game-changing pedigree is precisely why the Colts view him as a true franchise pillar and are holding out for a premium package before even considering a trade.

Key takeaways

The New York Giants must improve their offer to acquire Jonathan Taylor from Indianapolis.

to acquire Jonathan Taylor from Indianapolis. A second-round pick plus additional compensation was offered by the New York Giants.

was offered by the New York Giants. 8,208 rushing yards and 84 touchdowns highlight Jonathan Taylor’s career across 92 games.