Colts eye former All Pro to bolster defense as they seek help to compliment Daniel Jones’ return

After the Indianapolis Colts general manager pretty much assured Daniel Jones‘ future, now the team’s eyes are focusing on defense. Not only that, but they are targetting a former All-Pro.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the Colts could have an aggressive approach to try and land EDGE Trey Hendrickson. It would either be a tag-and-trade scenario or free agency.

There might be a reason for it. The Colts DC is Lou Anarumo, and the DL coach is Marion Hobby. Both coaches worked with Hendrickson during their times on the Bengals. Hence, the three parties know each other very well.

Hendrickson would enter a stacked D-Line

Hendrickson is a star, however, the Colts already have plenty of talent already. Basically, Hendrickson would be the cherry on top of an excellent unit. Hendrickson only played seven games last season, yet he still had four sacks.

DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts

Names like DT DeForest Buckner, linebackers Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, and Germaine Pratt would very much welcome having another big-time player. On the secondary, they have corners Charvarius Ward, Sauce Gardner, and Kenny Moore. The safeties Cam Bynum and Nick Cross complete a top-tier secondary.

The Colts were poised for success until injuries struck

Daniel Jones was having a wonderful season and the Colts were enjoying all that success. However, injuries hit the team bad. Jones suffered an Achilles tear, as well as some injuries on the defense limited the team’s potential.

The Colts started 8-2, but ended on a seven-game losing streak, so they weren’t able to be in the NFL Playoffs as they ended with an 8-9 record. If health respects this team, they could be a problem next year.