Colts clarify Daniel Jones’ future before 2026 free agency amid Anthony Richardson QB1 competition

As the 2026 NFL free agency nears, the Indianapolis Colts have made the final call on Daniel Jones, whose contract is set to expire soon. Has the QB1 battle against Anthony Richardson come to an end?

Daniel Jones shocked everyone with an impressive debut season with the Colts in 2025. Unfortunately, he tore his Achilles during the year, raising questions about his future in 2026, when he is scheduled to become a free agent.

However, the Colts believe Daniel Jones is the quarterback they need. On Thursday, general manager Chris Ballard said he envisions a future with Jones as the team’s QB1 following his solid 2025 campaign. “I think Daniel Jones has a really bright future here in Indianapolis,” Ballard said.

A message for Anthony Richardson

On Tuesday, Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon shared an intriguing update on Anthony Richardson. However, Ballard’s comments may have now clarified the future of the former first-round pick.

Irsay-Gordon was clear when she said the front office and coaching staff would make the final call on the Jones vs. Richardson decision. Now that the general manager has spoken, it will ultimately fall to head coach Shane Steichen to decide the future of the former No. 4 overall pick.

According to rumors, the Colts attempted to trade Richardson during the 2025 season. With Ballard now envisioning Jones as the team’s QB1 in 2026, it appears to be only a matter of time before the organization moves on from Richardson, although his trade market may be limited.

Daniel Jones’ situation could go both ways

Last offseason, the Colts acquired Daniel Jones to sit behind Anthony Richardson. Instead, he won the starting quarterback job and led the team to an 8–5 record before his season ended due to the Achilles injury.

The Colts remain confident in the former Duke standout. Still, an Achilles injury is difficult to overcome, and many fans are questioning whether Jones can return at the same—or an even higher—level than he showed during the 2025 season.

