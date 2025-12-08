Colts star delivers strong statement after Daniel Jones’ serious injury

The Indianapolis Colts’ season got off to the best possible start, surprising fans and analysts alike with a strong 7-1 run. After that, however, things went downhill, and to make matters worse, they lost Daniel Jones for the remainder of the campaign due to a serious injury.

One of this NFL season’s biggest revelations so far has been Jonathan Taylor. The running back has stood out week after week, even putting himself in the conversation for MVP. However, Jones’ absence could be a major blow to the team’s offense.

“It’s devastating,” Taylor said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “He’s out there fighting, scratching, clawing the past few weeks, and to see him go down, you don’t know what’s going on, you hope for the best. . . . I already told him, so much respect for him, I appreciate him so much for risking his body to go out there with us.”

The duo formed by these two players has been one of the AFC’s biggest stories, with Taylor being one of the QB’s most targeted options on the ground. Unfortunately for Shane Steichen, from now on he’ll have to look for other ways to attack opposing defenses.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts.

The impact of this duo on the Colts’ offense

The Indianapolis Colts’ offense has been defined by a dynamic duo led by running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones. Taylor has been an unstoppable force on the ground, logging 247 carries for 1,356 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging an exceptional 5.5 yards per carry.

Complementing this, Jones had been enjoying his best season through the air with 3,101 yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and a 64.1 QBR. However, this potent tandem has come to an abrupt halt as Jones’s season-ending injury will now sideline him, severely jeopardizing the Colts’ playoff aspirations by losing their star signal-caller.

What happened to Jones?

Daniel Jones has unfortunately suffered a torn Achilles tendon, an injury that instantly ends his promising season. This severe setback is a devastating blow to the team, as Jones was playing at an elite level and guiding the Colts toward the playoffs. He will now face a long rehabilitation process before returning to the field.