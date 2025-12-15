Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald praises one key factor after Week 15 win vs Philip Rivers and the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts vs Seattle Seahawks Week 15 game delivered. It was a shockingly tough test for the host team but still was able to get out of the game with a win. After the game, head coach Mike Macdonald took time to praise one side of his team.

There are some games that present tough, shocking tests, but great teams are capable of winning them. Macdonald said, “Great football teams find a way to win games of all shapes and sizes in the NFL. Freakin’ all three phases… All three phases, awesome job. The resiliency, the relentlessness, all the way to the last second, that’s some high-powered stuff. That’s what great teams do.”

The Seahawks had a tough time but won 18-16. Still, it was a gritty win. After all, the Seahawks were 2/13 on third downs despite winning the yardage battle. Seattle was able to provide just enough production to win the game.

Colts will be a tough test for the rest of the NFL

Nobody expected Philip Rivers to be out there creating problems for Super Bowl candidates. Still, there he was. Rivers completed 18/27 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the dying seconds of the game. Rivers, had two great opening drives that unfortunately didn’t end as touchdowns, but he still showed poise and calm in the pocket, despite being really slow.

The Seahawks, which are one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL had some issues trying to stop a 44-year-old. Credit has to be given to Shane Steichen and how he drew the gameplan. If that’s how the Colts will look like, they won’t be an easy team to beat by any means.

The Seahawks got a vital win

The Seahawks couldn’t afford to lose this game. The Rams are 11-3 and clinched a playoff spot and if the Seahawks lost, they would’ve pretty much derailed any chance to win the division. Next week, the Seahawks and Rams will play once again and Seattle could not only win and tie the series, but get a better record than the Rams as well.

Macdonald said it best, “Great football teams find a way to win games.” The Seahawks proved they are a great football team indeed. The first seed of the NFC is still open and what happened in Week 15 could have plenty to do to shape up this team for the postseason.