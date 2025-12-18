What happens if Rams lose today against Seahawks on TNF in Week 16 of 2025 NFL season?

The Los Angeles Rams head into a pivotal Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, marking one of the final hurdles of the 2025 regular season. While a Week 16 loss wouldn’t be fatal to their playoff hopes, a victory would put them on the doorstep of an NFC West division title and a coveted top seed in the postseason.

A defeat tonight would see the Rams lose their grip on the division lead. Los Angeles and Seattle currently sit atop the standings with identical 11-3 records, while the San Francisco 49ers loom dangerously close at 10-4. Securing a “W” is essential for L.A. to maintain control of its own destiny and avoid a chaotic finish to the season.

The Rams enter tonight’s contest with momentum, coming off back-to-back wins over the Cardinals and Lions. They have been formidable away from home throughout 2025, dropping only two games on the road, the most recent being a narrow 28-31 loss in Carolina.

Rams vs. Seahawks: head-to-head

The Rams already have one win over Seattle this year, a narrow victory in Week 11 that served as the catalyst for a four-game winning streak following their bye. Historically, this rivalry is a dead heat; the all-time series between these two franchises is knotted at 28-28 dating back to their first meeting in 1976.

However, the Rams have recently enjoyed a “home away from home” advantage at Lumen Field. They secured a 26-20 victory in Seattle in 2024 and dominated with a 30-13 win in 2023, giving them a two-game winning streak in the Seahawks’ backyard.

Dominating the NFC standings

The Rams’ 11-3 record is currently the best in the entire NFC. Their primary objective now is securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. While the Bears and 49ers (both 10-4) remain legitimate threats, the Rams and Seahawks continue to be the heavyweights battling for total dominance of the conference standings.