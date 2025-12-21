MLB Rumors: Key Diamondbacks player reportedly targeted by NY Yankees expected to sign elsewhere

The New York Yankees fanbase is concerned about roster additions for the upcoming season. As their competitors announce several impressive signings, the Yankees are still eyeing players from other franchises. Reportedly, they missed an opportunity to sign a key player from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chris Jimenez reported on MLB Radio that the Tampa Bay Rays are leading the race to sign Ketel Marte for the next season. Jimenez stated, “He’s absolutely getting traded to Tampa; they know what they are doing,” commenting on the versatile player’s potential impact.

Jimenez’s comments considered the Rays’ recent trade of Brandon Lowe, essential for the positions Tampa Bay aims to strengthen. With Marte’s potential addition, the fanbase is excited about what the team could achieve next season.

Although the Yankees were reportedly interested in Marte, Jimenez’s report suggests it might be challenging to attract his attention. However, the Yankees are known for surprises, and they might make a significant move before New Year’s Eve.

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yankees have already re-signed four players

Amid high expectations for the Yankees’ offseason signings, they’ve already secured deals with several players from last season. They are also looking to re-sign a vital player, Cody Bellinger, who is currently pursued by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trent Grisham, Amed Rosario, Paul Blackburn, and Ryan Yarbrough are the players the Yankees decided to keep for next season, given their outstanding contributions during the past season that helped the team reach the postseason.

Rays already made a great job with their players

As major franchises create buzz with their upcoming season additions, teams like the Rays are making significant efforts to enhance their rosters and aim for a bounce-back next season.

The Rays turned Chris Archer into Caden Bodine, Slater de Brun, Michael Forret, Austin Overn, Ryan Pepiot, Jonny DeLuca, Isaac Paredes, and two competitive balance draft picks over the years, along with Shane Baz, Tyler Glasnow, and Austin Meadows.

