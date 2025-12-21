NY Rangers captain J.T. Miller learns major confirmation on Olympics after suffering injury

After suffering an injury during the New York Rangers’ 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, J.T. Miller faces a big setback in his journey to the 2026 Olympics. However, reports suggest his spot on Team USA’s roster may be guaranteed.

His first NHL season as the Rangers’ captain has been anything but smooth sailing for Miller. New York has struggled to find consistency, and the fanbase has grown anxious over the team’s struggles on home ice. Finally, just when the Blueshirts managed to secure a divisional win at Madison Square Garden, Miller exited the game with an injury that will keep him sidelined.

Still, reports around the NHL indicate the latest health concern won’t play a role in Team USA’s decision. The fact that Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan will be behind the bench for the Americans may have something to do with that.

“Contrary to other reporting, hearing J.T. Miller’s candidacy for Olympics is not in jeopardy with injury,” insider Frank Seravalli reported through his X account. “He’s expected to miss a few weeks – at most – before returning to lineup.”

Mike Sullivan at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Sullivan will further evaluate Miller

Though Team USA’s roster for the 2026 Olympics isn’t decided entirely by head coach Sullivan, he does have a significant say in who makes the cut. Naturally, the Rangers’ mastermind could favor players he works with on a daily basis.

Moreover, Chris Drury is also part of the management staff for the American national team. Thus, Miller will not only have to prove he can return in peak form for the 2025–26 NHL campaign, but also earn his spot in the lineup when the league’s best talents go head-to-head on the biggest international stage.

Rangers confirm Miller’s injury

As reported by The New York Post’s Mollie Walker, Miller is being listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. As the Rangers travel to Music City to take on the Nashville Predators, Miller stayed home in New York.