Colts made key decision on Anthony Richardson amid Philip Rivers’ comeback to the NFL

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is finally practicing after spending the majority of the season on IR. The Indianapolis Colts activated him as they face a tough last stretch of the season, where Philip Rivers is now under center trying to make miracles happen.

Richardson dealt with an orbital fracture. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson is still dealing with some vision limitations, but at least he has been able to return to football activities.

As for now, all signs point to Philip Rivers to still be the starting quarterback for the Colts. Rivers had a frisky appearance against the Seahawks last week, almost winning a game in what would’ve been the upset of the season.

The differences between QBs are inmense

Rivers and Richardson couldn’t be further apart in terms of playing styles. Rivers is 44 years old, has no mobility and was retired two weeks ago. However, he excels at reading defenses, moving the chains and getting the ball where it needs to be most of the time.

Richardson is 23 years old, not that accurate or able to read defenses properly. However, he is very athletic, has a cannon for an arm, and is an absolute machine running the football as well. Hence, the team could change a lot depending on who is lined up under center.

The Colts should really test Richardson

If Richardson overcomes his vision problems, the Colts should really let him finish the season. While Rivers’ comeback is very romantic, nostalgic, and courageous, the future is without him, and the Richardson experiment might still be something interesting.

Richardson is young, very raw, but has a career in front of him. If he is able to go, he has to get the reps in the last few weeks of the season. Literally, his Colts career depends on how he fares.