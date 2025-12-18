Brock Purdy gets update on key weapon ahead of 49ers Week 16 MNF game vs Colts

The San Francisco 49ers are playing on Monday Night Football in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts. Brock Purdy is getting updates on one of his key weapons ahead of this crucial matchup.

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall didn’t practice on Thursday due knee and ankle injuries. However, given that the game is on Monday, Shanahan stays positive.

Per Barrows, Shanahan said, “He’s doing a lot better today than he was on Monday,” so there is hope that Brock Purdy will have one of his best weapons available again. After all, the Colts might be on a bad streak, but they are a tough team to face, especially with extra days of preparation.

Pearsall’s season has been filled with injuries

Pearsall has been able to play on eight games this season, and he has 31 receptions for 443 yards. This means he already surpassed his total tally from last season, despite dealing with lingering injuries throughout the campaign, especially with some knee injuries.

Still, he’s already missed a quarter of the games played. If Pearsall is able to log another appearance, he will surely be one of the most seeked weapons by Brock Purdy. Kyle Shanahan loves to establish the run game, and then exploit the play-action where Purdy thrives.

The 49ers could keep their overachieving season going

If there is one team that has really suffered the consequences of big injuries, it’s the 49ers. Since the beginning of the season, they’ve seen star after star getting injured. Still, the 49ers are 10-4 and in absolute playoff race.

The end of the schedule isn’t easy either. The Indianapolis Colts await. Then, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks are next. All three teams hold a winning record and with that, it’s a tough stretch to end the season and go to the NFL Playoffs.