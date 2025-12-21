Video: DK Metcalf throws punch to fan during Lions vs Steelers

The NFL is a high-tension sport. However, it’s usually player vs. player, instead of player vs. fan. During the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Detroit Lions, DK Metcalf lost his temper against a civilian in the stands.

It seems like Metcalf approached the fan and they exchanged some words before Metcalf decided to throw a right hand aimed to the fan’s face. It is a highly-unusual event. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL will review the altercation and a potential discipline could be applied.

Metcalf did not have the best of halves as he ended the first two quarters with only one catch in five targets for a mere five yards. He is not getting success on the field and then took it out with a fan. More likely than not, he will face some sort of punishment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Steelers offense is finding new gems amid Metcalf’s struggles

Metcalf is not the unstoppable force he once was, and the Steelers have been forced to look for other ways to harm their opponents. The arrival of WR Adam Thielen allows Aaron Rodgers to have an excellent route runner with safe hands for intermediate and short routes.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

However, it’s running back Kenneth Gainwell the weapon that has surged within the Steelers. Usually the RB2 below Jaylen Warren on the depth chart, Gainwell has seen his snaps increase in the last few weeks. In fact, he has surpassed 100 scrimmage yards in three of the last five games prior to this one, where he even had a stellar touchdown vs. the Lions.

Advertisement

see also NFL playoff picture: What happens if Pittsburgh Steelers lose against Detroit Lions in Week 16?

The Steelers are trying to secure their playoff berth

The Steelers are first in the AFC North but the Baltimore Ravens follow closely. However, if the Steelers manage to secure the win against the Lions, their chances to win the AFC North increase to 76%. That would effectively put the Ravens in check.

Advertisement

The Steelers are looking for another season over .500. However, their real debt is in the playoffs, where they haven’t won a game in almost a decade. Now, it remains to be seen if they will count with or without Metcalf after this incident.