Colts star receives mid-season MVP honor

The Indianapolis Colts have become the biggest surprise of the 2025 NFL season, as they went from an 8-9 record in 2024 to a 7-1 record in eight weeks this campaign.

The addition of Daniel Jones brought a new spark to the team’s offense, and the former New York Giants starter beat Anthony Richardson to become the Colts’ starting QB.

So far, the call has paid off for the Colts. They lead the AFC South and the conference altogether, signing their name on the list of Super Bowl contenders. Indianapolis has seen many people shine this campaign, and one has been added to the MVP conversation amid a potentially historical season.

Jonathan Taylor earns MVP honors amid big season

Yahoo Sports analyst Frank Schwab went with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as his mid-season MVP. When asked about his pick, Schwab mentioned Patrick Mahomes, who has gone from worst to best with the Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately went with Taylor.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts.

“Jonathan Taylor has meant more with the team with the best record in football than anybody else has meant to their teams,” Schwab said. “Jonathan Taylor is on pace for an unbelievable season, one of the greatest running back seasons we’ve ever seen. It’s him, not Daniel Jones carrying that team. Unfortunately, Daniel Jones has better odds to win MVP than Jonathan Taylor, which tells you we’ve kinda lost our way with MVP.”

Taylor leads the NFL in carries (143), yards rushing (850) and touchdowns (12) after eight weeks of action. The running back has elevated his game and confirmed that he belongs to the elite of his position.