The Commanders drafted a player who is considered a top notch future WR who was good during his college years and catches balls like no other rookie. Check here what Rivera said about him.

The Washington Commanders haven't won a Super Bowl since 1991 and the last time they played in the playoffs was in 2020. Things have changed slightly with Ron Rivera as head coach, but the Commanders haven't had a winning season since 2016 when they won 8 and lost 7.

In the 2021-22 NFL season the Washington Commanders missed the playoffs again with 7-10 overall but a season earlier they played the Buccaneers during the wild card round and lost 31-23.

Ron Rivera has never won a Super Bowl as a coach or player, but during his tenure with the Panthers he made the playoffs four times in nine years and his best postseason result was in 2015 when the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

What did Ron Rivera said about rookie Jahan Dotson?

Rivera was clear about Dotson's talent who was a top notch player during his college years with 2,757 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns, he told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "Very precise route runner, excellent hands, very sharp, very smart young man, hard worker – has done all the things you need to do to feel good about (him)"

Dotson was a top college player, a 4-star rated recruit by ESPN and Rivals, but most head coaches say the same about their new drafted players. But at least Dotson has elite hands compared to other rookie WRs who were drafted during the 2022 draft.

