Brian Robinson Jr. could become one of fantasy football’s biggest RB steals in 2026

Brian Robinson Jr. is one of the backup RBs who could be among the most valuable for fantasy football fans; he is one of the top 10 who could shine in a year that could be even better for him than the last.

Brian Robinson Jr. is quickly emerging as a premier target for fantasy football managers looking for a high-upside draft steal as we head into the 2026 NFL season. While stars like Isiah Pacheco in Detroit and Tank Bigsby in Philadelphia are generating their own buzz, Robinson’s projected workload in Atlanta makes him a unique “handshake” asset.

According to the latest 2026 depth chart data from Footballguys, Robinson is firmly positioned as a high-value backup in an Atlanta offense that has historically prioritized a dual-threat running game. The backup RB projections also highlight other names like Jordan James in San Francisco and Rico Dowdle in Pittsburgh.

Dowdle enters 2026 following a 2025 NFL season where he averaged a solid 4.6 yards per carry in relief roles, proving he can handle the physical toll of AFC North football. Similarly, Jordan James has become a trendy “insurance policy” for fantasy rosters, as his efficiency in the 49ers’ system, which famously turns backup runners into weekly starters.

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Top 10 backup RBs for fantasy football

The 2026 landscape is unique because no team has ever successfully won a fantasy title without elite depth, and this year’s crop of “No. 2” runners is historically deep. Topping the list alongside Robinson are Pacheco (now in Detroit) and Jadarian Price in Seattle, who was averaging over 6.0 yards per touch during his college years.

#Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski on Brian Robinson Jr.:



“I think a really, really talented football player, who I think matches exceptionally with what we want to do with him and Bijan [Robinson] — the skill set and how they marry each other, how they complement each other. We want… pic.twitter.com/CqFPKY75ZX — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) April 8, 2026

Top 10 backup RBs to watch for fantasy leagues:

ATL – Brian Robinson

DET – Isiah Pacheco

PHIL – Tank Bigsby

SF – Jordan James

PITT – Rico Dowdle

SEA – Jadarian Price

GB – Chris Brooks

NOR – Devin Neal

TB – Sean Tucker

WAS – Kaytron Allen

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Illustrating that every team needs a savior, and for fantasy managers, that savior might be Devin Neal in New Orleans or Kaytron Allen in Washington. Neal’s versatility in the passing game provides a safe floor for PPR leagues, while Allen is projected to handle short-yardage and goal-line duties.

Rounding out our top ten are Chris Brooks in Green Bay and Sean Tucker in Tampa Bay, both of whom have shown flashes of 100-yard game potential during the 2025 season. As teams prepare for the 2026 kickoff, savvy managers could prioritize these names on their draft boards.