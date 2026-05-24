NY Giants could benefit from signing Odell Beckham Jr. as soon as possible

It may be in the New York Giants' best interests to sign Odell Beckham Jr. as a crucial stage of the NFL offseason approaches.

The New York Giants may have miscalculated their depth at the wide receiver position. Fortunately for them, it is still early in the offseason schedule, and there is time to right a potential wrong. According to a report, that could be accomplished through the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the 2026 NFL campaign.

With Darius Slayton and Malik Nabers absent from organized team activities (OTAs) due to injuries, the Giants’ receiving corps does not exactly look intimidating. Obviously, no team cares about looking intimidating during the NFL offseason, but the G-Men have been put on notice about just how many weapons they truly have surrounding Jaxson Dart.

Maybe Beckham Jr. is the perfect addition, and the sooner he is back in the Big Apple, the better it may work out for both him and the organization.

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“It’s only OTAs, of course, but it’s clear the Giants could use more options,” Art Stapleton wrote on NorthJersey.com.”That’s why cashing in the lottery ticket that Beckham represents before the spring is out—even at age 33—is worth the gamble.”

Odell Beckham Jr. could sign with the Giants.

Giants’ current WR depth chart

With Nabers and Slayton out, many could argue tight end Isaiah Likely is the top receiving option in East Rutherford. Still, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, and rookie Malachi Fields could all walk away with significant roles as they receive even more—and higher-quality—reps to impress John Harbaugh and the new coaching staff in Bergen County.

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Closing out the depth chart are options like Isaiah Hodgins, Gunner Olszewski, Dalen Cambre, Xavier Gipson, and Ryan Miller. Jalin Hyatt is also on the depth chart, but he and Ryan Miller are currently listed as questionable, underlining New York’s need for pass-catchers.

Beckham wants to be back

According to a report from NorthJersey.com and The Record, Beckham Jr. hopes to sign with the Giants, with whom he had a private workout earlier in the year. The LSU alum is confident he can stay healthy and be a factor during the 2026 NFL season.

As for New York, it has its fair share of concerns, but it is slowly realizing it may have no better option. Odell is familiar with both the new head coach and the organization as a whole, so it might be a cocktail too good to pass on.