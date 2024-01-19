The rivalry between the Packers and the Cowboys persists. After their Wild Card round game, cheerleaders from Dallas accused Green Bay’s players of disrespectful behavior on the sidelines.

In a surprising turn of events, the Packers defeated the Cowboys on the road. Green Bay became the first 7th seed in NFL history to win a playoff game, and they certainly celebrated their victory.

Several Cowboys cheerleaders claim that Packers players approached them during touchdown celebrations, engaging in a mocking attitude that they categorized as ‘the most disrespectful ever.’

Packers players allegedly disrespected Cowboys cheerleaders during touchdown celebrations

In the 2024 NFL playoffs, the Packers had no trouble defeating the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Green Bay delivered an outstanding performance, ensuring that everyone in Dallas was well aware of their victory.

Unfortunately, it appears that their celebrations were not very respectful. Darian Lassiter, a fifth-year cheerleader for the Cowboys, revealed that Packers players displayed an awful behavior towards them after scoring their touchdowns.

“The Cowboys versus Packers game last Sunday, I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader,” Lassiter said on social media. “We would literally be minding our own business and the Packers just scored a touchdown — this is one example — they would come up to us, standing on the sidelines, minding our own business, and start yelling at us.“

According to several cheerleaders, Packers players standed in front of them and yelled at their faces during celebrations. Jensen Merrill, teammate of Lassiter, said that she was ‘literally on the verge of tears’ because of their attitude.

“I feel like that’s unsportsmanlike conduct and it’s so crazy how they can’t do that to the Cowboys players or any other players, but they can do it to the cheerleaders and nothing’s going to happen,” Lassiter added. “I understand the playoffs is a huge deal, I truly get it, but that does not mean your humbleness and respect for women flies out the window.“

Do the Packers have a cheerleading squad?

The Packers are one of the few NFL teams that do not have a cheerleading team or dance squad. They haven’t had their own squad of cheerleaders since 1988, as they invite college cheerleaders for home games at Lambeau Field.

As of 2023, there are eight teams in the NFL that don’t have a cheerleading squad of their own: the Packers, Bills, Bears, Giants, Browns, Jets, Steelers, and Chargers.