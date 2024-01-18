The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. This season, even with Dak Prescott as an MVP candidate, they had another big failure after losing 48-32 against the Green Bay Packers at home during the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Mike McCarthy had three consecutive seasons getting at least 12 wins, but, with such talent on the roster, many experts believed Jerry Jones was ready to make a huge change.

It is a crucial moment in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys with extraordinary names available such as Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel. However, Jones confirmed Mike McCarthy will return in 2024.

“I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach. There is great benefit to continuing the team’s progress under Mike’s leadership as our head coach.”

Will Mike McCarthy be fired as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy has one year left in his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and, after Jerry Jones’ announcement, the head coach receives a final opportunity to win the Super Bowl.

“There are many layers of success that have occurred this season as a result of Mike’s approach to leading the team. Mike has the highest regular season winning percentage of any head coach in Cowboys history and we will dedicate ourselves, in partnership with him, to translating that into reaching our post season goals. Certainly, Mike’s career has demonstrated postseason success at a high level and we have great confidence that can continue.”

Furthermore, in a surprising statement, Jerry Jones asserted that the historic defeat against the Green Bay Packers is not solely McCarthy’s fault. Therefore, the challenge will be to work together as a team to return stronger.

“Our loss on Sunday is shared by everyone here, not just Coach McCarthy. Our players. Our coaches. Our front office. Myself. There is accountability for our results. I am accountable for our results. The lens we use to view and evaluate Coach McCarthy is holistic. While we’re all disappointed with the result on Sunday and with our playoff record, I am 100 percent supportive of him as our head coach and ability to reach our goals.”