The Dallas Cowboys had high hopes of winning a Super Bowl for the first time in 28 years. Dak Prescott was MVP candidate all year, led the team to a division title and clinched the No.2 seed. They were supposedly the biggest threat for the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the season ended in total disaster after a crushing 48-32 loss against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at home. Many people expected massive changes.

In the end, Mike McCarthy will remain as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. It was a big surprise in the NFL considering the lack of patience shown by owner Jerry Jones throughout his tenure. No Bill Belichick as replacement.

Of course, McCarthy had posted three consecutive seasons with at least 12 wins, but, the talent on the roster obliged him at least to reach the NFC Championship Game. That didn’t happen.

Mike McCarthy asks Cowboys fans to believe in him

This Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys confirmed Mike McCarthy will stay with the Dallas Cowboys even after such a historic failure. That’s why, the head coach had to send a message of hope for fans.

“I’m not very comfortable talking about myself, but I came here to win a championship. I didn’t come here to get another contract or anything other than that. I came to Dallas to win a world championship and that’s why I’m staying here. Buy into us.”

How long is the contract of Mike McCarthy with the Dallas Cowboys?

Mike McCarthy will enter the final year of his contract as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s why he knows all the pressure is on him to deliver a Super Bowl.

“My message would be this. We have established a championship program. We know how to win. We know how to train to win. We have the right people, but we haven’t crossed the threshold winning playoff games. I know how to win and we will get over that threshold.”