Cowboys confirm there’s no trade offer for George Pickens ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys could be heading toward a contract standoff with wide receiver George Pickens as tension builds behind the scenes. After a breakout 2025 season alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Pickens is now looking to cash in, but Jerry Jones has yet to meet his expectations.

Pickens, acquired in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, delivered an outstanding campaign in what was the final year of his rookie deal. With his production surging and his role firmly established in the offense, he is now seeking a multi-year extension worth around $35 million per season, aiming to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

For now, the Cowboys have taken a different route. They opted to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pickens rather than finalize a long-term deal, a move that has only intensified speculation about his future. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, executive vice president Stephen Jones said: “We’ve had no one call with interest in George Pickens.”

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Could Cowboys trade George Pickens?

Despite Jones’ comments, trade rumors have not gone away. When a player of Pickens’ caliber is involved in a contract dispute, interest can develop quickly, especially if other teams believe the situation could escalate.

At the same time, the franchise tag creates a complicated dynamic. It gives Dallas short-term control, but it does not resolve the long-term question. If negotiations stall or tensions rise, the possibility of a trade could resurface, even if no offers have materialized yet. That’s what happened with the Steelers.

For the Cowboys, this is about balance. Keeping a high-level weapon for Prescott is crucial, but so is managing the salary cap and avoiding a deal that could limit future flexibility. How they handle Pickens in the coming months may define not just his future, but the direction of the offense moving forward.