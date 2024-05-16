The Dallas Cowboys will try to finally reach the Super Bowl in the 2024 season. However, it's not going to be an easy schedule.

The Dallas Cowboys failed once again in their quest to win the Super Bowl even with an MVP caliber season by quarterback Dak Prescott. It all ended after a shocking loss at home against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Now, things don’t look much better as the Cowboys have lost key pieces in free agency. Tony Pollard will be running back of the Tennessee Titans and Tyron Smith is ready to protect Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets.

Furthermore, Jerry Jones has surprised the NFL by not giving contract extensions to stars like Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. That’s a lot of pressure for the Dallas Cowboys to deliver a championship.

Now, after the 2024 schedule has been released, the Cowboys know their path to hoist their sixth Vince Lombardi trophy in franchise history.

Dak Prescott might play his final year with the Dallas Cowboys (Getty Images)

What is the 2024 schedule for Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys will have the 12th toughest schedule in the NFL. Their season opener will be on Sunday, September 8th at 4:25 PM (ET) on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

One of the marquee matchups will come October 10th when the Cowboys visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Another key game is on October 27th at San Francisco with possible home-field advantage on the line.

Week 1: at Cleveland Browns (Sunday 9/8, 4:25 PM on FOX)

Week 2: New Orleans Saints (Sunday 9/15, 1 PM. on FOX)

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens (Sunday 9/22, 4:25 PM on FOX)

Week 4: at New York Giants (Thursday 9/26, 8:15 PM on Prime Video)

Week 5: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday 10/6, 8:20 PM on NBC)

Week 6: Detroit Lions (Sunday 10/13, 4:25 PM on FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday 10/27, 8:20 PM on NBC)

Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday 11/3, 1 PM on FOX)

Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday 11/10, 4:25 PM on CBS)

Week 11: Houston Texans (Monday 11/18, 8:15 PM on ESPN)

Week 12: at Washington Commanders (Sunday 11/24, 1 PM on FOX)

Week 13: New York Giants (Thursday 11/28, 4:30 PM on FOX)

Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals (Monday 12/9, 8:15 PM on ESPN)

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday 12/15, 1 PM on FOX)

Week 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sun. 12/22, 8:20 PM on NBC)

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 12/29, 4:25 PM on FOX)

Week 18: Washington Commanders (TBD)