Cowboys might not have been the place for Dante Fowler Jr. to win a Super Bowl

After his most recent stint with the Dallas Cowboys, Dante Fowler Jr. joined the Seattle Seahawks with the goal of winning a Super Bowl.

Dante Fowler Jr. recently joined the ranks of the Seattle Seahawks after his most recent stint with the Dallas Cowboys. One of the main reasons behind his departure was the desire to join a Super Bowl contender, a move in which he was influenced by his former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence.

“We talked for like 30 minutes on FaceTime, just chopping it up, and after that I made my decision,” Fowler via the team’s official website. “If you want to win a Super Bowl, you should come here,” read one of Lawrence’s messages.

After winning the most recent Super Bowl, the Seahawks will be the ones featured in the 2026 NFL season opener. With an elite outside linebacker group, Fowler Jr. may have finally found the place in the league where he can ultimately go on to lift a Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Advertisement

An old familiar face from Dallas

The temptation from DeMarcus Lawrence to join Seattle was not the only reason behind Dante Fowler Jr.’s decision. Aden Durde is currently the defensive coordinator under Mike Macdonald and knows the linebacker first-hand from their time together with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dante Fowler Jr.

“Me and him have a really great relationship going all the way back to when I was playing with the Falcons, and when we had a really great defense with the Cowboys. So just being able to come and play for him again as a defensive coordinator is really cool.”

Advertisement

Cowboys still can’t reach another Super Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys captured their last championship on January 28, 1996, with a 27–17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX. While that era defined the franchise as a powerhouse, the 2025 season proved to be a stark contrast as the team struggled to find consistency, ultimately missing the playoffs with a disappointing 7–9–1 record.

Defensively, Dante Fowler Jr. appeared in all 17 games, contributing 3.0 sacks, 15 total tackles (10 solo), and 30 total pressures. Despite these individual efforts on the edge, the defensive unit as a whole surrendered a franchise-record 511 points, leaving the Cowboys outside the postseason picture once again.