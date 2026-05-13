NY Giants’ timeline for Malik Nabers reportedly unaffected by second knee surgery

The New York Giants are still counting on Malik Nabers to lead them through the air during the 2026 NFL season. However, concerns surrounding Nabers’ health remain significant as he recovers from a torn ACL and meniscus. As things stand, the G-Men are making no changes to their original recovery timeline. That remains the case even after reports confirmed he underwent a second surgery.

“Malik Nabers underwent a second surgery on his knee to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness,” as reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “I’m told the second surgery took place ‘multiple weeks ago’ and it was described as a ‘clean up’. This second surgery isn’t expected to impact Nabers’ recovery timeline.”

Although the Giants remain confident Nabers will be ready to go when the 2026 NFL season kicks off, the fact the medical procedure took place weeks ago and was largely kept under wraps raises concerns around Bergen County. Moreover, outside of his public comments, fans have not heard much from Nabers, and it feels as though every report regarding his status only adds more confusion.

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Concerns around Nabers

The G-Men are gearing up for a crucial season, and whether their No. 1 wide receiver will be fully healthy remains an unanswered question. That is far from ideal, especially because New York appears content with its current receiving corps and has given no indication more tweaks will be made to the unit.

Malik Nabers during the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

The Giants are reportedly out on Odell Beckham Jr. but continue to struggle to admit it publicly. Still, whether Nabers will trot out with his teammates on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in the season opener remains up in the air, and depending on who you ask, the answers are conflicted. Some believe Nabers could be out for the opening-week matchup between the Giants and Cowboys.

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NY Giants have no replacement for Nabers

When Nabers went down with a season-ending injury in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers last year, New York saw Wan’Dale Robinson burst onto the scene and run away with the WR1 job. Robinson is no longer a member of Big Blue, though.

Granted, the G-Men have addressed their depth and added crucial pieces to the receiver room, but there still may not be a clear-cut No. 1 target in case of emergency if Nabers goes down. Darius Slayton was once the main guy in East Rutherford, but those were not exactly thrilling times to be a Giants fan.

Darnell Mooney has not been a primary receiver since the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears, and asking Malachi Fields to fill that role in his first year in an NFL offense—let alone a John Harbaugh offense—may be a great way to burn out the rookie. Talents like Isaiah Likely and Cam Skattebo indeed make the Giants less dependent on a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver, but it’s still far from ideal.

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Malik Nabers of the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

NY Giants could use another WR

Therefore, if Nabers goes down again, stress levels across the Big Apple will go through the roof. Even if New York believes he will be ready for Week 1, wisdom would suggest exercising extra caution. Otherwise, the Giants may find themselves shopping for a wide receiver in the middle of the season.

Maybe having Odell Beckham Jr. in their back pocket—with everything such a signing would bring—does not sound too bad after all.