Despite Sam Darnold’s heroics last season, Seahawks have key role planned for backup QB Jalen Milroe

Sam Darnold had a huge resurgence and it ended up with a Super Bowl title for him and the Seattle Seahawks. Having said that, the team wants to use more the backup quarterback Jalen Milroe, specifically in a dual-threat role.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Seahawks would love to address Kenneth Walker’s exit in a unorthodox way. Walker joining the Chiefs left quite a hole in Seattle’s running game.

While the team addressed it by drafting running back Jadarian Price in the 2026 NFL Draft, the fact is that’s not the only alternative to get the running game going. Per Fowler, “The Seahawks have backfield depth and also hope to utilize dual-threat QB Jalen Milroe.”

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Jalen Milroe is a highly-athletic QB

Milroe is a big body with explosive speed. We’ve seen previous teams use this strategy before. For instance, two years ago the Steelers did it with Justin Fields. The Saints have also done it with Taysom Hill.

Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold will still be the undoubted starter off the team, but he is a pure pocket passer, and his speed is not precisely one to dazzle anyone. Hence, everytime Milroe is on the field, pay attention to run-pass-options (RPOs) to either explode on the run, or launch his bazooka arm deep.

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The Seahawks have other lesser weapons on the RB depth chart

The Seahawks will have Price as RB1, and Zach Charbonnet will come back from his injury at some point. Still, the Seahawks also brought in Emmanuel Wilson to join George Holani, Velus Jones Jr., Kenny McIntosh, and Jacardia Wright.