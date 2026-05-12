Cowboys’ 2026 NFL season opponents: Who is Dallas playing home and on the road?

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL season with a fully defined opponent list, built through the league’s standard scheduling rotation that blends divisional rematches, conference rotations and standings-based matchups.
The NFC East remains the core of their calendar, with home-and-away games against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Washington Commanders setting the tone for the year.
They will face teams from the NFC West and AFC South, adding a mix of playoff contenders and road challenges. The final two games will be assigned through the NFL’s standings-based formula, completing a full 17-game slate.
Who will the Cowboys face during the 2026 NFL season?
The Dallas Cowboys’ 2026 schedule is already defined by the NFL’s fixed rotation system, which determines every opponent before kickoff dates are even announced. As usual, the NFC East remains the core of the slate, with home-and-away games.
Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the game against the New York Giants (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Beyond division play, they are also matched up with the NFC West and AFC South, bringing matchups against teams like the 49ers and the Colts. This rotation ensures a mix of playoff contenders and long-distance road trips throughout the year.
The remaining games are completed through the NFL’s standings-based formula, which assigns extra matchups against teams from other divisions based on where clubs finished the previous season. This system keeps every schedule different year to year.
Home games
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens (Brazil)
Away games
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts