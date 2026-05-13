Malik Nabers’ injury update could produce NY Giants reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.

The possibility of an Odell Beckham Jr. reunion with the New York Giants is once again starting to gain momentum after the latest injury update surrounding star receiver Malik Nabers.

According to reports, Nabers recently underwent a second knee procedure to remove scar tissue, creating fresh concern about his availability heading into the season.

The timing of the surgery is especially important because Nabers is now expected to miss virtually all offseason activities and could potentially be unavailable for most, if not all, of preseason workouts as well.

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Malik Nabers’ injury update

While the Giants still hope Malik Nabers will be ready for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, his absence leaves a significant gap in an offense that was expected to revolve heavily around him.

That situation immediately puts Beckham back into the conversation as a realistic option for New York. Even after adding Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III while also drafting Malachi Fields, the Giants still lack proven veteran depth at wide receiver behind Nabers.

Odell Beckham Jr. could solve growing Giants WR concern

The return of Odell Beckham Jr. would not necessarily be about bringing back the superstar version of OBJ from his early years in New York. Instead, it could become a practical move designed to stabilize the receiving corps while Nabers works his way back to full health.

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The Giants already have several young pieces at the position, but adding Beckham would bring experience, familiarity with the organization, and another reliable target for quarterback Jaxson Dart during a critical developmental year. With Nabers sidelined for most offseason work, that veteran presence suddenly becomes much more valuable.

At this stage, Beckham may represent exactly the kind of much-needed depth the Giants did not realize they would require entering training camp. What once felt like a nostalgic possibility now looks far more realistic with growing uncertainty surrounding Nabers.