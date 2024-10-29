The 2024 NFL season has seen a different Dak prescott, and now Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has opened up on the gameplay changes of the quarterback.

Dak Prescott is facing several challenges this 2024 NFL season. Amid his struggles, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has shared why the quarterback adjusted his gameplay this year.

It has not been a stellar season for the Cowboys. Expectations were high for the NFC East club before the season started, but so far, they have not fully met them so far.

For many analysts, Dak Prescott has lacked dominance this year. However, Jerry Jones has a straightforward explanation, detailing why Prescott chose to change his gameplay approach this season.

Jerry Jones highlights key change in Dak Prescott’s gameplay

The Cowboys are not in their best form. Despite a talented roster, the team has struggled to meet preseason objectives, drifting further from their targets as the season progresses.

Jerry Jones, both owner and general manager, has worked to build a competitive roster around Dak Prescott. However, the offense has faced numerous issues, and the team is struggling on both sides of the ball.

For Prescott, this season has been notably different. As the highest-paid quarterback in the league, there is immense pressure on him to deliver a standout year and justify his contract extension.

Prescott has indeed made a huge change in his gameplay this season. The quarterback is running less than in previous campaigns, and Jerry Jones has now shared the reasoning behind this shift.

“You really don’t want to see him really take off with that ball,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “These quarterbacks that run, you know they’re going to get injured. And that happens. It happens to the youngest, it happens to the best. It has happened to Dak. … I wouldn’t say it’s up there in red letters in the practice facility: ‘Don’t run.’ But I would say that we want him to be smart about it, and he is being smart about it. … I don’t want to see him take those kinds of hits.”

What is Dak Prescott’s contract with the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Cowboys before the 2024 season. This deal, averaging $60 million annually, makes Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL by annual value​.

This extension comes after a four-year, $160 million contract signed in 2021. Prescott, with several playoff runs but a 2-5 postseason record, remains central to Dallas’s ambitions for Super Bowl success.

