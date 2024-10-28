NFL News: Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant sends strong message to Jerry Jones after another loss

Another loss for the Dallas Cowboys this NFL season has reignited feelings of discontent among many in the franchise. After the game, former player Dez Bryant sent a strong message to owner Jerry Jones.

If one analyzes the teams that are not meeting expectations this NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are undoubtedly among them, especially after another defeat, this time in San Francisco. Former player Dez Bryant did not hold back, sending a strong message to owner Jerry Jones after the game.

The visit to Levi’s Stadium represented a great opportunity for Dak Prescott and his team to bounce back and establish themselves among the contenders. However, to the frustration of many, none of this happened, and another loss for McCarthy and company left the Cowboys with a disappointing record of 3-4.

The historic WR of the Star, Dez Bryant, often uses his social media to comment on what’s happening around the franchise that took him to several Pro Bowls. Naturally, after another frustrating loss, this time was no exception.

After the loss, Bryant unleashed all his frustration and directed a strong message to the owner of the Cowboys, Jerry Jones: “Fire everybody Jerry…quit (expletive) around,” Bryant posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California.

The strong self-criticism from Dak Prescott

Undoubtedly, the recent loss for the Cowboys, this time against San Francisco, has resonated deeply within the franchise. A general sense of discomfort is beginning to be felt not only among management, fans, and coaching staff, but also among the players themselves.

Dak Prescott, the franchise player for Dallas, was very self-critical regarding the current situation facing his team. He was one of the visible faces after the game in which the 49ers emerged victorious with a score of 30-24.

“Nobody is shaken or giving up. Frustration is very high. It’s a long season,” Cowboys QB stated after the game via Jon Machota on X, formerly Twitter.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

McCarthy’s reflection on Prescott’s interceptions

Coach Mike McCarthy was also one of the Cowboys members who spoke to the media after the game, delivering a clear message about Dak Prescott’s performance, emphasizing the impact of the two interceptions he threw.

“I think the first one was that he had pressure. He had pressure in the B-gap, and he had to hitch his feet, which took him late. The safety got a jump on the ball, so he wasn’t able to get it to the back pylon, so that ball should have been thrown to the back pylon. That was part of my angst in play calling because of their ability to get pass rush with four rushers.“

“And for the second one, the spot wasn’t clean, and I called it too early. That’s a better third and four-to-three call, so the leverage wasn’t there, and he’s trying to make a play. We have to throw that ball away there. I wish I had that play called back on the second interception,” McCarthy finally concluded.