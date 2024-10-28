Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Fred Warner alerts 49ers teammates despite victory over Cowboys

Despite defeating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, Fred Warner is not happy at all with how his San Francisco 49ers teammates handled the game.

Fred Warner, linebacker of the San Francisco 49ers
By Fernando Franco Puga

For Fred Warner, winning doesn’t mean everything went right. The talented San Francisco 49ers linebacker celebrated his team’s Week 8 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s uncomfortable with how his teammates handled parts of the game.

The rivalry between the 49ers and Cowboys is intense. In recent years, San Francisco has often dominated their matchups, and Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season was no exception.

The Cowboys visited Levi’s Stadium to face the 49ers, where the home team secured a big win. However, it seems the performance still fell short of some players’ expectations.

Fred Warner sends a strong message to 49ers teammates after Cowboys win

The 49ers appear to be getting back on track. Despite significant injuries this season, the team is still considered a strong contender for the 2025 Super Bowl.

NFL News: 49ers rookie Isaac Guerendo sends message to Christian McCaffrey about his imminent return

In Week 8, they faced a serious challenge against the Cowboys, a team known for its powerful offense but still struggling to meet its potential.

Both teams fought hard, putting on a show at Levi’s Stadium. Although the 49ers came out on top, Fred Warner felt the team could have closed out the game more effectively.

Starting the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead, the 49ers ultimately won 30-24. The narrowing gap, however, prompted Warner to express frustration with his teammates, urging them to maintain a stronger finish.

I was frustrated obviously we made it a game when it didn’t need it to be, especially defensively,” the linebacker said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Freebies, they didn’t have to earn it. 88 [Lamb] is wide open, their best player. We can’t let that happen. We put ourselves in that situation so we had to get ourselves out. It was about going out there and finishing the game and we did that.”

What’s next for the San Francisco 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers will rest on a Week 9 bye, and they expect Christian McCaffrey to return for their Week 10 game against the Buccaneers.

NFL News: George Kittle sends strong message to 49ers rookies Ricky Pearsall, Isaac Guerendo

  • Week 10 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 11 vs. Seattle Seahawks
  • Week 12 @ Green Bay Packers
  • Week 13 @ Buffalo Bills
  • Week 14 vs. Chicago Bears
Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga

