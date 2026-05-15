Dak Prescott tells George Pickens to ‘bet on himelf’ as Cowboys wideout will play on franchise tag

George Pickens signed the franchise tag the Dallas Cowboys put on him, but according to Dak Prescott, there is a silver lining in playing under the tag.

George Pickens is not known for being easy-going, and the Dallas Cowboys are not known for negotiating in good faith. However, somehow both parties agreed to play this season out under the franchise tag. For quarterback Dak Prescott, this is a good opportunity for the wide receiver.

Earlier when it was announced that Pickens would be tagged, Dak Prescott told him to “bet on himself.” Now, Prescott spoke via the team’s website and said, “The guy that I know George is, obviously he signed the tag, so when he has to be there and ready to play, he’s going to be there. He’s a hell of a talent. We’ve thrown this offseason, so I’m comfortable with where he’s at and I’m excited for when he can get in the building and get rolling.”

To be fair, the first season where Pickens and Prescott played together was one to remember. The connection between them was very natural and incredibly effective. For the Cowboys‘ sake, they hope this year will be the same.

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Pickens was arguably the Cowboys’ WR1 in 2025

Last season was Pickens’ first as a Cowboy and he delivered and then some. Dak Prescott led the NFL with 404 completions, and 93 of them were receptions by Pickens, who racked up 1429 yards with nine touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro.

George Pickens is unreal. pic.twitter.com/RLcDVPQ0rc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2025

For instance, CeeDee Lamb, who is on paper the team’s WR1, had 1077 yards and three touchdowns on 75 catches. Hence, Pickens outplayed him in every single statistic. Also Lamb had eight drops last season, Pickens had only four.

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The Cowboys have made moves to fight for a playoff berth

At least for this season the offense will be a high-octane one, with Pickens, Lamb, and tight end Jake Ferguson as the weapons for Dak Prescott, as well as running back Javonte Williams bringing a running threat.

The defensive line will be a tough one to beat with Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, and Kenny Clark. Not to mention, they drafted Malachi Lawrence to help out. The secondary has names like Caleb Downs, Cobie Durant, Malik Hooker, DaRon Bland, and plenty more. The roster is very good.