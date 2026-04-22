Jerry Jones’ Cowboys confirm final decision on George Pickens, no contract extension

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have made a final decision on George Pickens, opting not to pursue a long-term contract extension with the wide receiver. Instead, they will have Pickens play under the non-exclusive franchise tag, a move that immediately shapes both his short-term future.

The move was confirmed by executive vice president Stephen Jones, who made it clear that negotiations are no longer part of the equation. “We’ve made a decision that we’re going to have George Pickens (play under the franchise tag). There won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal.”

With that stance established, the situation now carries significant potential for tension. Franchise tags often serve as a temporary solution, but they can also create friction when a player is seeking long-term security, particularly at a premium position like wide receiver.

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Will Cowboys trade George Pickens?

The Cowboys could trade George Pickens. One key factor is that Pickens is not obligated to immediately sign the tag, opening the door to a possible contract standoff. Situations like this have previously escalated into prolonged disputes, especially when both sides remain firm in their positions.

There is also the possibility of a scenario similar to Micah Parsons, where contract tensions become a dominant storyline. If Pickens is unwilling to play under the tag, the situation could quickly shift from routine roster management to a broader contractual conflict. He wants at least $35 million per year as a top player in his position.

In a more aggressive outcome, Pickens could explore requesting a trade to a team willing to offer the long-term extension he is seeking. Until a resolution is reached, the Cowboys may find themselves navigating uncertainty around one of their most dynamic offensive weapons.