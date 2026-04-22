George Pickens could hold leverage over Jerry Jones and Cowboys in contract standoff

The Dallas Cowboys have taken a firm stance on George Pickens, and that decision is now shifting leverage toward the player. After ruling out a long-term extension, owner Jerry Jones has effectively opened the door for Pickens to consider his own path forward.

One of the more extreme, yet entirely possible, scenarios involves Pickens declining to sign the franchise tag. If he chooses that route, he could sit out until Week 10 of the regular season without being paid, still earn an accrued year, and position himself to hit free agency in 2027. While that approach would be financially and competitively challenging, it remains a legitimate option under league rules.

Even if that path seems unlikely, it underscores the level of control Pickens now holds. With no extension on the table, every decision from this point forward carries significant implications for both his career and the Cowboys’ roster stability.

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Could George Pickens force a trade from Cowboys?

Another realistic outcome is that George Pickens pushes for a trade to a team willing to meet his long-term contract expectations. A similar situation unfolded with Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers, where contract dynamics played a central role in shaping the narrative in negotiations with Jerry Jones.

The financial structure of the tag also complicates matters. Playing on a one-year deal worth around $27 million may not align with Pickens’ long-term goals, particularly if he is seeking security and a multi-year commitment. That tension could make a holdout or trade request more plausible.

Adding another layer to the situation is Pickens’ representation by David Mulugheta, who also represents Parsons. Given the reported strain between Jones and Mulugheta, negotiations, or lack thereof, could become even more contentious.

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As a result, the Cowboys may be risking not only losing one of their top players, but also entering a full-scale contract dispute with no easy resolution. At the same time, it’s not good to have an unhappy player on the field.