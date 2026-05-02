Cowboys still doesn’t have certainty regarding Pickens’ presence at voluntary offseason program

The Dallas Cowboys are excited about what George Pickens could bring in the upcoming season, with even talk emerging about making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. However, Brian Schottenheimer did not guarantee his presence at the voluntary offseason program, although the team will be pleased to have him available whenever that may be.

“I’ll be excited to see him whenever I see him,” the head coach said via Todd Archer on X. The insider also added that Schottenheimer was not surprised that Pickens signed the franchise tag tender, and that communication between both sides has been excellent.

Dak Prescott is smiling, as is Jerry Jones and company. America’s Team had one of the most effective offenses last season, thanks in part to the contributions of former Steelers receiver. The big question heading into 2026 is whether they can take their numbers to another level.

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Pickens’ 2025 numbers

George Pickens had a breakout debut season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, proving to be a premier deep threat for Dak Prescott. Over 17 games, he recorded career-highs across the board with 93 receptions for 1,429 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 15.4 yards per catch.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys.

His performance earned him his first Pro Bowl selection and Second-team All-Pro honors, finishing the season as the league’s third-leading receiver in total yards. Following this elite production, the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him for the 2026 season to ensure he remains a cornerstone of their offense alongside CeeDee Lamb.

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What’s Pickens’ contract situation?

Following latest season, the Cowboys placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on George Pickens to prevent him from hitting unrestricted free agency. Under this one-year tender, Pickens is set to earn a fully guaranteed salary of approximately $24.1 million for the 2026 season.

While the tag secures his presence in the lineup for now, both parties have until the mid-July deadline to negotiate a multi-year contract extension; otherwise, he will play out the year on the one-year deal and potentially face the tag again or free agency in 2027.