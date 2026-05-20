CeeDee Lamb heats up Week 1 clash vs NY Giants after John Harbaugh’s Cowboys comment

The New York Giants led by John Harbaugh will begin their 2026 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys of CeeDee Lamb and company.

The 2026 NFL season is slowly starting to heat up and take shape. John Harbaugh wants his New York Giants to have the level needed to dominate the Dallas Cowboys, comments that were interpreted in a very ironic way by CeeDee Lamb.

“That will be one more step in the direction of being a good enough football team to kick the Cowboys’ (expletive),” Harbaugh said. Meanwhile, as these statements were being made public on social media, Lamb responded ironically: “Lol that’s cute.”

Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys will visit MetLife Stadium in Week 1, in what will be a high-profile season opener for both teams. Both franchises have aspirations of contending, and the buildup is already starting to heat up, even though the start of the season is still several months away.

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Latest matchups between Cowboys and Giants

The 2025 season series between the Giants and Cowboys delivered two wildly different scripts, resulting in a 1-1 split. In Week 2, the teams engaged in a thrilling offensive shootout at AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys managed a narrow 40-37 overtime victory sealed by a dramatic 64-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal to force OT and a 46-yarder to win it, despite a massive 450-yard, 3-touchdown performance by Russell Wilson.

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys.

However, the Giants got their revenge in the January season finale, capitalizing on an early Dak Prescott exit to dominate Dallas 34-17 behind rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart’s highly efficient performance and a relentless defense, ensuring both division rivals finished their disappointing 2025 campaigns outside the postseason picture.

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John Harbaugh and CeeDee Lamb will face each other twice

Beyond their Week 1 opener, the second divisional matchup between John Harbaugh’s Giants and CeeDee Lamb’s Cowboys will take place in Week 17 on Sunday, January 3, 2027.

This late-season clash will kick off at 1:00 PM ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, serving as a high-stakes battle that could carry massive playoff implications for the NFC East right before the regular-season finale.