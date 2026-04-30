Dee Winters admits Cowboys trade was a surprise but vows to lead Dallas’ defense

During the 2026 NFL Draft weekend, the San Francisco 49ers traded Dee Winters to the Dallas Cowboys. The move shocked the linebacker; however, he is ready for this new challenge in his career.

Winters, a sixth-round selection in 2023, quickly surpassed expectations. In 2025, he enjoyed his best season yet with the Niners, which made the NFC West club’s decision to move on from him particularly shocking.

After registering 101 combined tackles (eight for loss) and three QB hits, Winters was traded to the Cowboys. The linebacker believes that, while he didn’t expect the trade, this is a major opportunity to prove exactly what the Niners gave up.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Dee Winters said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Everything happens for a reason. I’m excited to be back home, and I get to play for the Dallas Cowboys. I think this is a huge year for me. I’m excited to work in this scheme, be in space and make plays. That’s the biggest thing.”

The Cowboys are desperate for defensive stars

The 49ers traded Dee Winters primarily to clear cap space. As the linebacker was entering the final year of his rookie contract, San Francisco opted to send him to Dallas for draft capital rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency next offseason.

Last year, Dallas sent Micah Parsons to the Packers, losing their biggest defensive star. In the 2026 NFL Draft, they selected safety Caleb Downs in addition to acquiring Winters—a clear message that the club is determined to bolster the unit.

Advertisement

With a front featuring Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and now Dee Winters and Caleb Downs, the Cowboys may boast an outstanding defense in 2026. This unit must now step up for the team to finally become true contenders in the NFC.

Cowboys protected themselves with Dee Winters

While the departure of Dee Winters stunned 49ers fans, it made a great deal of sense for the Cowboys. The linebacker was acquired largely due to the uncertain future of DeMarvion Overshown.

PICKED BY DEE WINTERS AND GOING 75 YARDS TO THE HOUSE



SFvsIND on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/PChK24B767 — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2025

Advertisement

Overshown is now eligible for a new contract and has hired David Mulugheta—who also represents star receiver George Pickens. Given Mulugheta’s reputation for high-value deals, many fans are doubtful that Overshown will return to Dallas for the long term.