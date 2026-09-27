What was the first song Ricky Martin played at halftime of Cowboys vs Ravens in Rio, Brazil?

The Cowboys and Ravens made history in Rio, but the halftime spotlight belonged to Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio. As the Maracana crowd erupted, the Puerto Rican’s opening move quickly became a key detail of the show.

TheNFL’s first regular-season game in Rio had plenty of spectacle beyond the football itself. When the Cowboys and Ravens reached halftime at Maracana, Ricky Martin and DJ Pedro Sampaio took over the stage.

His appearance carried some extra weight after his surprise participation in the Super Bowl LX halftime show of Bad Bunny earlier in 2026. This time, the Puerto Rican superstar returned to an NFL stage as one of the main attractions.

With a performance built around his catalog and Sampaio’s Brazilian sound, the opening moments quickly became one of the key details for fans looking back at the show. So, what was the first song the iconic singer played?

Advertisement

What was Ricky Martin’s first song at the NFL halftime show?

Ricky Martin opened the Cowboys vs. Ravens halftime show with “Pikito Pikito”. The performance brought him back to an NFL stage after his appearance during the Super Bowl LX halftime show earlier in 2026 with Bad Bunny.

This time, his set was part of the league’s first regular-season game in Rio. His opening track immediately established the direction of his set, before the singer moved into the rest of his performance.

With a catalog spanning more than three decades, the artist had several major hits available for a show designed for a massive international audience. This is also why rumors began circulating about him and the Super Bowl LXI.

Advertisement

The combination of his global hits and Sampaio’s Brazilian sound made the Maracana performance one of the central entertainment moments surrounding the Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game.

Key takeaways