How many people participated in Ricky Martin’s Cowboys vs Ravens halftime show in Brazil?

The Cowboys and Ravens brought the NFL to Maracana in Brazil, with Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio leading a halftime show built for a massive stage. But how big was the team behind the performance?

The Cowboys and Ravens’ Week 3 game featured a halftime performance built on a much bigger scale than a typical NFL break. Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio shared the Maracana stage, combining Latin pop and Brazilian funk.

The Brazilian DJ revealed that it would feature the largest dance cast he had ever performed with, with international choreographer Parris Goebel overseeing the choreography. That raises a natural question about the scale of the production…

How many people actually participated in the halftime show in Brazil? Well, there are a lot of volunteers and workers involved, including sound technicians, choreographers, dancers, producers and many more.

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How many people worked behind the scenes at the NFL halftime show?

The NFL halftime show in Brazil likely involved dozens of people behind the scenes, with an estimated workforce of around 150 to 200 people across dancers, producers, sound technicians, stage crews and other staff.

Pedro Sampaio said he was bringing the largest cast of dancers he had ever performed with. The Brazilian artist was responsible for the musical production, while a big artist directed the choreography.

Beyond the performers on the field, a halftime show of this scale requires multiple teams handling choreography, musical production, audio, staging, lighting, technical operations and event coordination.

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Who choreographed the Cowboys vs. Ravens halftime show?

Parris Goebel was the choreographer and creative director behind Pedro Sampaio’s portion of the Cowboys vs. Ravens halftime show, with Ricky Martin also participating in the performance.

Parris Goebel attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora (Source: Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

She is an internationally recognized choreographer who has worked with major artists including Beyonce, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Her previous projects include Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show and Lady Gaga’s The Mayhem Ball tour.

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The collaboration also marked Goebel’s first time directing the choreography for a Brazilian artist, according to Brazilian reports. The DJ said working with her had been a long-standing dream.

Key takeaways