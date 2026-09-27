Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Ricky Martin’s Cowboys vs Ravens halftime show in Rio: Funniest memes and reactions

The Cowboys and Ravens brought the NFL to Maracana for a historic Week 3 matchup, with Ricky Martin adding a major musical moment to the night. His appearance quickly gave the Brazil game another talking point.

Ricky Martin prepares to perform during halftime at the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesRicky Martin prepares to perform during halftime at the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys and Ravens’ Week 3 matchup in Rio had plenty of football storylines, but the halftime break brought a different kind of spotlight. Ricky Martin and Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio took over Maracana.

With the Puerto Rican artist bringing more than three decades of pop hits and Sampaio adding his Brazilian funk and electronic sound, the performance quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the night.

+ Follow us

And, as always, social media had its own way of covering the action. From the funniest memes to the most entertaining fan reactions, here are some of the posts that captured the mood surrounding the halftime show in Brazil.

Ricky Martin’s NFL halftime show: Best reactions and memes

Key takeaways

  • Ricky Martin headlined the Cowboys vs. Ravens halftime show alongside Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio.
  • The performance featured over three decades of pop hits combined with Brazilian funk rhythms.
  • Social media fan reactions and memes quickly highlighted the historic Maracana event.
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions