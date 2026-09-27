Ricky Martin’s Cowboys vs Ravens halftime show in Rio: Funniest memes and reactions

The Cowboys and Ravens’ Week 3 matchup in Rio had plenty of football storylines, but the halftime break brought a different kind of spotlight. Ricky Martin and Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio took over Maracana.
With the Puerto Rican artist bringing more than three decades of pop hits and Sampaio adding his Brazilian funk and electronic sound, the performance quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the night.
And, as always, social media had its own way of covering the action. From the funniest memes to the most entertaining fan reactions, here are some of the posts that captured the mood surrounding the halftime show in Brazil.
Ricky Martin’s NFL halftime show: Best reactions and memes
I’m seeing some Beyonce influence in this Ricky Martin halftime pic.twitter.com/yFb2PCi8NN— Echo (@EchoDoesRadio) September 27, 2026
Brazilians watching the NFL and then listening to Ricky Martin sing the halftime show in Spanish: pic.twitter.com/kRhyIYfLZI— Jet (@_jetgaming) September 27, 2026
It's 2026 and Ricky Martin is on my television screen as a halftime performer…… pic.twitter.com/SIXG2AcHNX— Aubrey Graham Cracker (@TheAGC007) September 27, 2026
Ricky Martin halftime show:— Amanda 🐮 (@spaceyamanda) September 27, 2026
[SINGING IN A GLOBAL LANGUAGE]😭 pic.twitter.com/3fjsLZhthc
I had a Ricky Martin CD as a kid.— Chase Swartz (@Chase_Swartz3) September 27, 2026
Not ashamed to say that.
Why is Ricky Martin (from Puerto Rico), singing in Spanish in Rio during halftime(a Portuguese speaking country)? Odd choice— Brian Bell (@BrianABell1980) September 27, 2026
Thought Ricky Martin was J Balvin what I miss— – (@UghhhAsifff) September 27, 2026
Pretty cool Ricky Martin using Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders in his halftime show #BALvsDAL— 𝔇𝔢𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔢 (@MissDebbieR) September 27, 2026
That Ricky Martin halftime performance. Quite literally one of the worst anythings I’ve ever seen in my life.— Tito Diaz (@adanvasquez) September 27, 2026
The NFL just fined Ricky Martin for holding his mic up like he was chugging a Latin beer…— Ray Bridges/Tubaguy (@ColtsTubaGuy) September 27, 2026
I’m sorry who in the @NFL woke up one day and said you know what we need? A Ricky Martin halftime show in Rio where people speak Portuguese. #dallascowboys— Blues Ninja (@AnthonyXperienc) September 27, 2026
The field in Brazil is already a disaster, so here’s a Ricky Martin halftime show.— Bob Stew (@TheBobStew) September 27, 2026
Lmao why is Ricky Martin performing the halftime show and singing in Spanish.. IN BRAZIL— Jamaal (@Jamaal162) September 27, 2026
Key takeaways
- Ricky Martin headlined the Cowboys vs. Ravens halftime show alongside Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio.
- The performance featured over three decades of pop hits combined with Brazilian funk rhythms.
- Social media fan reactions and memes quickly highlighted the historic Maracana event.